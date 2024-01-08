Somaliland defense minister resigns, citing controversial maritime deal with Ethiopia as reason

The Minister of Defense of Somaliland, Abdiqani Mohamud Aateye, has officially announced his resignation from his position.

The resignation comes as a direct result of the agreement between Somaliland and Ethiopia, which grants land and sea for the establishment of a military base in the Awdal region.

Minister Aateye shared his decision via an interview with Somaliland media, expressing his desire to inform the people of Somaliland about his departure from his position within the government.

The agreement, reached on January 1, 2024, in Addis Ababa, involved Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Somaliland President Muse Bihi.

The deal has sparked controversy and provoked mass protests throughout Somalia, with the most recent demonstrations erupting in the town of Borame.

Minister Aateye hails from Awdal where Ethiopian region where the land and naval bases are set to be established, adding an additional layer of complexity to the situation.

Critics argue that the maritime deal poses a threat to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Somaliland, leading to widespread public outcry.

The decision has ignited discussions about political allegiances, national security concerns, and potential economic ramifications.

The controversial land deal between Somaliland and Ethiopia has captured the attention of both domestic and international observers. It has become a focal point of public discourse, prompting rigorous debates on issues of sovereignty, foreign policy, and the delicate balance of power in the region.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

