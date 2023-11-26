Somaliland condemns Somalia’s admission to EAC, citing illegitimacy

Somaliland authorities have vehemently denounced the admission of Somalia to the East African Community (EAC) on Friday, asserting that President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s government lacks the legitimacy to represent the breakaway region in regional and international organizations.

The condemnation from Somaliland comes as a blow to Somalia’s aspirations for broader recognition and participation in international forums, as reported by the Caasimada Online news website.

In an official statement, authorities in the separatist region expressed strong belief that this decision constitutes a violation of Somaliland’s sovereignty and territorial independence. They emphasized that Somalia’s admission to the EAC without permission from Somaliland amounts to a grave injustice that undermines the principles of international law.

Somaliland unilaterally declared independence in May 1991, establishing Hargeisa as its capital. Despite its efforts to build a functioning parliamentary democracy, the international community has yet to officially recognize Somaliland’s sovereignty. Nevertheless, the people of Somaliland have shown resilience and determination in their pursuit of self-governance.

The path to Somaliland’s independence began in 1991 when the Somali National Movement (SNM), which predominantly represents the Isaaq clan, successfully ousted then-President Siad Barre from Mogadishu, effectively ending military rule.

In the same year, the SNM convened a conference of clan elders in Burao, which resulted in the cessation of hostilities in the northwest region. The conference also laid the groundwork for peaceful coexistence among the Isaaq, Dir, and Darod clans, culminating in the declaration of independence from the southern part of Somalia.

While Somaliland has achieved relative stability and implemented democratic institutions, its quest for international recognition has faced numerous challenges. The latest condemnation of Somalia’s admission to the EAC underscores the deep-seated grievances and disputes between the two entities.

The ramifications of this development extend beyond regional dynamics, as it directly impacts Somalia’s representation in international organizations and its pursuit of economic integration within the East African region. The condemnation from Somaliland further complicates the already complex political landscape in the Horn of Africa, necessitating diplomatic efforts and dialogue to address the divergent interests and aspirations of all parties involved.

