Somalia’s U-15 football team clinches Victory in CECAFA Tournament

Somalia’s 15-year-old national football team has achieved a remarkable victory in the group stage matches of the CECAFA U-15 competition by defeating their counterparts from Rwanda with a score of 1-0.

The victory comes as a significant triumph for Somalia’s young footballers, who had previously faced defeats against Tanzania and Zanzibar in the initial two games of the tournament.

The decisive goal that secured the win for Somalia’s 15-year-olds was expertly executed by Mohamed during the first half of the match against Rwanda. The team showcased exceptional skill and determination throughout the game, ultimately emerging victorious with a solitary goal.

The CECAFA Zone, renowned for its commitment to nurturing young talent, last hosted the U-15 Boys Championship in Asmara, Eritrea in 2019. During that tournament, Uganda emerged as the champions, defeating Kenya in a thrilling final. The competition serves as a platform for countries within the CECAFA region to showcase the footballing abilities of their youth.

With the conclusion of the U-15 CECAFA Boys Championship, attention will now shift to the upcoming CECAFA U-18 Boys Championship.

This highly anticipated event is scheduled to take place in the Kenyan town of Kisumu from November 25th to December 9th. The U-18 tournament will witness the participation of talented young footballers from across the CECAFA region, providing them with a valuable opportunity to showcase their skills and compete at a higher level.

Following the U-18 Boys Championship, football enthusiasts can look forward to the Pan African Schools CECAFA Zonal qualifiers, which are set to take center stage in Nairobi from December 10th to 15th. This event marks the culmination of the 2023 season and promises to be an exciting showcase of emerging talent from schools across the CECAFA region.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

