Somalia’s Jubbaland State President, Ahmed Mohamed Madobe has on Wednesday visited Somali National Disaster Management Agency (SODMA) Head Quarters in the capital Mogadishu.

The purpose of the visit by the regional leader was to acquaint himself with the humanitarian situation in the country.

He was warmly welcomed by Commissioner Mahamuud Moallim who ushered him to various departments of the agency.

Discussions centred on the agency’s activities and the impact of climate change.

They also deliberated on concerns over the beaconing tropical Cyclone named Laly that is anticipated to adversely affect several areas along the coast including Jubbaland State.

President Madobe praised the disaster agency for its tireless efforts and activities to helping the Somali people.

Jubbaland State is among the regional States grappling with myriad challenges resulted by the recurrent and the recent El-Nino floods and springs rains.

SODMA on Tuesday identified Jubbaland State as among areas that are potentially expected to be severely impacted by the impending tropical cyclone brewing from the Indian Ocean.