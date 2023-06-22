Somalia’s president holds bilateral talks with US Defence secretary

Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, the president of Somalia, was welcomed to the Pentagon today by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, who praised the Somali leader for making significant strides during a highly risky period. Austin noted that the meeting between the two men comes as Somali forces are stepping up and the African Union is beginning to withdraw from the country, which is a crucial point in Mohamud’s presidency.

“This period will be especially important given the ongoing hostilities — including instability in Sudan — and the persistent threat of al-Shabaab,” Austin said. “I’ve been encouraged to hear of the continued success of the current phase of Somali-led operation against al-Shabaab in central Somalia. Our cooperation on these operations is crucial, and we stand ready as your partner as you defend yourselves against these dangerous and violent forces.”

The United States is also prepared to assist Somalia in fending off other threats, including by offering practical solutions to climate shocks like the current drought. Hunger and destruction have been brought about by the drought in Somalia and the Horn of Africa as a whole. Austin praised the Somali leader for “including key international partners in the planning of the Somali-led transition and the transparency of your security initiatives. I am still appreciative of your government and people’s willingness to house our forces in Somalia as we look ahead to 2025 and beyond.

Austin was thanked by Mohamud for America’s assistance and support over the past three decades. The country is closer to peace than it has been in a long time, the president said, despite still having enormous obstacles to overcome. He told Austin, “I would like to express my gratitude to the US government for the assistance to the Somali people in our fight against al-Shabaab. According to Mohamud, over the past year, the Somali National Army has worked with local communities to retake more than 70 locations from al-Shabaab. He claimed that increased intelligence efforts by the military and the government had improved security and resulted in a “marked reduction” in assaults in the capital city of Mogadishu.

“Somalia has been in a unique situation,” the president said. “We are again and again very grateful for the support provided by the United States. Many issues that I have raised with you last time when I visited here [are] still standing. But so far, we are so good, and we are very much satisfied for the level of support provided. I thank you.”

