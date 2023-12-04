Somalia Crisis Recovery Project convenes the National Forum on Somalia’s Road to Resilience

Mogadishu today played host to the National Forum on Somalia’s Road to Resilience which was organized by Somalia Crisis Recovery Project.

The theme for this year’s conference is “Promoting Coordinated Resilience-Building.”

Various stakeholders drawn from the federal government, international partners and community members graced the first day of the conference which charters for sustainable development for Somalia.

Somali Minister of Planning who spoke at the event, said that discussing and promoting resilience is itself a pathway to overcoming challenges the country is grappling with.

The Deputy Special Representative for Somalia with the United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM) and Resident Coordinato in Somalia George Convoy stated that building resilience is paramount, especially in the face of climate change, as evidenced by the impact of flooding resulting from rains in the country.

He broadly emphasized that climate resilience is key to a sustainable future.

The event which featured several sessions saw the panelists dig deep in to discussions on disaster resilience, exploring enablers and barriers.

Deliberations also included factors contributing to progress and fulfillment of this vision.

A vital discourse for strategic planning and resilience building.

Somalia is currently facing devastating floods that have severely impacted the lives of millions of families and submerged homes sparking huge displacement.

