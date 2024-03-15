Somalia’s Ministry of Planning department of Monitoring and Evaluation officials meets with World Vision country director

Somalia Ministry of Planning Investment and Economic Development’s Department of Monitoring and Evaluation met with Kevin Mackey, the country representative World Vision.

The meeting which was spearheaded by Department Director Mohamed Nur focused on expediting the implementation of the National Policy on Monitoring and Evaluation.

The discussion also widely covered on promotion of more robust collaboration with partners and international organizations and ensuring the effectiveness of World Vision projects in Somalia and the significance of strengthening the Somali Resilience community Program.

During the meeting, the both sides emphasized the importance of closer cooperation between the two entities in areas mutually beneficial.

Mackey undertook the organization commitment to enhancing resilience programs for the Somali people who have been severely impacted by diverse natural disasters including the recent El-Nino floods.

Since 1993, the World Vision has been responding to the over three decades-long protracted humanitarian crisis and implemented health, nutrition, WASH, food assistance and livelihoods, natural resource management and disaster risk reduction in the Horn of Africa Nation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

