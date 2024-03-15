Al-Shabaab Siege Ends after 15-Hour Gun Battle at Upscale Hotel near Somali Presidential Palace

Mogadishu, Somalia – An intense 15-hour gun battle between security forces and Al-Shabaab militants at SYL Hotel, located near the presidential palace, finally came to an end on Friday.

Speaking to the media, police spokesman Qasim Ahmed said all Five Al-Shabaab gunmen were killed during the operation to end the SYL hotel siege.

Speaking to reporters outside the upscale hotel near the presidential Palace, Ahmed added 3 soldiers lost their lives and 27 people were wounded. Many, including MPs, were rescued.

The targeted hotel, known for accommodating government officials and MPs, is fortified by blast walls and multiple security checkpoints. Its proximity to the presidential complex and parliament compound restricts civilian access, emphasizing its significance as a high-security zone.

During the assault, which has been claimed by the Al-Qaeda-affiliated Al-Shabaab terrorist group, several MPs, government officials, and a commander from a special police unit sustained injuries.

The incident raises concerns about the security measures in place and the capability of preventing such attacks in a region that had experienced a period of respite.

Al-Shabaab, a militant group, emerged in the early 2000s and is primarily active in Somalia.

With a stated goal of establishing an Islamic state in the region, the group has engaged in various acts of violence, including guerrilla warfare, suicide bombings, and targeted assassinations.

Al-Shabaab has been affiliated with Al-Qaeda since 2012, further enhancing its international reach and extremist ideology.

The group has exploited political instability, weak governance, and social grievances to recruit followers and launch attacks against both military targets and civilian populations.

Over the years, Al-Shabaab has targeted Somali government institutions, African Union peacekeeping forces, and neighbouring countries such as Kenya and Uganda.

It has also conducted high-profile attacks on hotels, restaurants, and public spaces, aiming to instil fear and undermine stability.

Despite facing significant military setbacks and the loss of territory, Al-Shabaab remains a formidable threat in the region.

