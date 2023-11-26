Somalia’s Flood Deaths Reach Nearly 100 in Devastating Deluge

The death toll resulting from the relentless heavy rains and subsequent floods in Somalia has surged to nearly 100, as reported by the authoritative state news agency SONNA on Saturday. The figure was officially confirmed by Mahamuud Moallim, the head of Somalia’s disaster management agency.

The entire region of east and Horn of Africa, including Somalia, has been enduring the wrath of unrelenting downpours since October. These extreme weather conditions are attributed to the El Nino and Indian Ocean Dipole climate phenomena, which significantly impact ocean surface temperatures and lead to excessive rainfall.

Described as the worst flooding in decades, the calamity has forced approximately 700,000 individuals to flee their homes, according to the United Nations. The floods have unleashed a trail of destruction, exacerbating an already dire humanitarian crisis stemming from years of insurgency.

Meanwhile, neighboring Kenya has also been grappling with the devastating consequences of the floods. The Kenyan Red Cross reports a death toll of 76, with numerous communities ravaged by floods, roads and bridges destroyed, and scores of residents left without shelter, clean water, and food supplies, as conveyed by the humanitarian organization Doctors Without Borders.

The situation remains critical as both countries confront the immense challenges posed by these catastrophic floods. Efforts to provide aid, support, and relief to the affected populations are underway, but the road to recovery will be arduous and require significant resources and international assistance.

