Somalia’s bicameral speakers arrive in Dhusamareeb for anti-al Shabab operations

A delegation comprising of the Speakers of the Lower House and the Upper House, Sheikh Adan Mohamed Nur Madobe and Abdi Hashi Abdullahi, accompanied by lawmakers, arrived in Dhusamareb, the administrative capital of Galmudug state, on Thursday.

The leaders of the two parliamentary houses were warmly welcomed at the airport in Dhusamareb by Vice President Ali Dahir Eid and other officials from the Galmudug administration.

The purpose of the visit by the speakers and their delegation to Dhusamareb is to participate in the ongoing fight against al-Shabab in Galmudug state. President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has been temporarily stationed in Dhusamareb for over two months, overseeing an intensified military operation in Galmudug.

With the support of local forces and international partners, the Somali army has achieved significant territorial gains against al-Shabab since President Mohamud declared a comprehensive war against the group last year.

This week, joint forces successfully liberated Ba’adweyne, Amara, Qodqod, Sardo, Shabelow, Huldonyale, Galhare, Qey’ad, and Hinlabi in the Mudug region.

During the operations, the Somali National Army (SNA) destroyed four al-Shabaab vehicles, seized weapons, and neutralized over 30 al-Shabaab militants.

Recently , Salah Ahmed Jama, the Somali Deputy Prime Minister, launched the Somalia Emergency Preparedness and Response Assessment, as well as the NEOC Investment Requirements Report, in Mogadishu .

