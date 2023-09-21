Somalia releases emergency preparedness review to alleviate disaster Risks

The Somalia Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA) has published the findings of an emergency preparedness and response (EP&R) capacity assessment aimed at assessing the country’s ability to withstand natural hazards and humanitarian crises.

The study, conducted by the Federal Government of Somalia in collaboration with the World Bank, evaluated five fundamental components of Somalia’s EP&R system: legal frameworks, information systems, response facilities, emergency equipment, and response personnel.

Addressing the event attended by Somalia’s development partners, including the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) of the United Kingdom, the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA), the World Bank, United Nations agencies, as well as civil society organizations, Deputy Prime Minister Salah Jama emphasized the importance of the assessment as a guide for departmental reform.

“This assessment serves as a foundation to inform our investments and reforms. By enhancing early warning systems, response coordination, and disaster risk financing, we can effectively safeguard lives and livelihoods when communities face the threats of droughts, floods, and disease outbreaks,” stated the Deputy Prime Minister.

The Ready2Respond diagnostic methodology involved conducting over 25 interviews with government agencies, United Nations organizations, and humanitarian groups involved in disaster management.

“The findings give us a clear roadmap to develop policies, build infrastructure and train our workforce. We are committed to coordinating response across all levels of government and working closely with international partners through the National Emergency Operations Centre,” said Mohamud Moallim, Commissioner for Somalia Disaster Management Agency.

Key recommendations include the establishment of disaster legislation, clarification of institutional roles, strengthening of early warning systems, upgrading of emergency operations centers and logistics hubs, and increased training and drills for response staff. With financial support from the World Bank, priority investments will be implemented in the coming years.

“This assessment is an important step toward building a more resilient Somalia. The World Bank is already supporting FGS in implementing immediate needs to support the Federal Government in implementing recommendations to close critical gaps and strengthen Somalia’s capacity to prepare for and respond to disasters,” said Kristina Svensen, World Bank Country Director for Somalia.

The Federal Government and humanitarian community will use these findings to update national disaster risk management plans and guide preparedness projects, with the goal of protecting vulnerable communities from future climate and health crises.

