Somalia to Deposit Ratification Instruments with EAC SG in Arusha

Arusha, Tanzania – Somalia’s Information Minister Daud Aweis has arrived in Arusha, Tanzania, as part of a delegation tasked with submitting Somalia’s Instrument of Ratification to EAC Secretary General Peter Mathuki.

This step marks the culmination of Somalia’s journey towards full membership in the East African Community (EAC), a process that began on December 16th when Somalia formally joined the regional bloc by signing the Treaty of Accession.

The historic ceremony took place at State House Entebbe, Uganda, in the presence of President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, his South Sudanese counterpart Salva Kiir, who currently chairs the EAC, and other distinguished guests.

With the signing of the bloc’s treaty in December 2023, Somalia became the 8th member of the EAC.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud expressed his belief that Somalia’s membership in the EAC will greatly enhance the country’s economic, social, and political ties, leading to accelerated development within the region.

This move signifies Somalia’s commitment to fostering closer cooperation with its neighboring countries.

The EAC Summit had stipulated that Somalia must deposit its instrument of ratification with the EAC Secretary General within six months of signing the Treaty of Accession.

With this requirement now met, Somalia is on track to officially become the 8th Partner State of the East African Community.

In addition to the depositing of the instrument of ratification, the EAC Summit tasked the EAC Council of Ministers with developing a comprehensive roadmap for Somalia’s integration into the community. The progress of this integration will be reported during the next meeting of the EAC Summit.

Upon its accession, Somalia will join the ranks of the East African Community, which currently comprises nine Partner States, including Burundi, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan, Uganda, and Tanzania.

This expansion of the EAC is expected to bring about increased regional cooperation, trade, and economic growth, benefiting all member countries.

