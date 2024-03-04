Puntland Forces Apprehend Suspected Al-Shabaab Members

Garowe, Puntland – Puntland security forces have successfully arrested five individuals believed to be members of the extremist group al-Shabaab.

The operation took place at the northern checkpoint of Garowe, the administrative capital of Puntland State.

The suspects were apprehended while in possession of equipment, indicating their alleged intent to join ISIS military bases in the mountains of the Eastern Region.

The Nugaal Regional CID department confirmed the arrest on Sunday and stated that the suspects, along with their equipment, were en route to the Eastern Region.

The area is known to harbor ISIS military bases, raising concerns about potential acts of terrorism. While the security agencies did not disclose the exact date of the arrests, they mentioned that the suspects hailed from the southern part of the country.

The individuals apprehended by the Puntland security forces are identified as follows:

Faisa Ali Mohamed

Abdi Ahmed Osman

Hadi Omar Elmi

Abdi Mohamud Ali

Salah Abdulkadir Mahad

In a separate development, the Puntland military court in Bosaso recently concluded a trial involving nine suspects, including six Moroccan nationals and one Ethiopian man. The court handed down various penalties, with the six Moroccan nationals receiving death sentences on terrorism charges, while the Ethiopian man was sentenced to a 10-year jail term.

These successful operations by Puntland security forces demonstrate their commitment to combating extremist threats and maintaining peace and stability within the region.

The arrests and subsequent legal proceedings underscore the importance of close collaboration between security agencies to prevent the spread of terrorism and protect the safety of the public.

Authorities remain vigilant and continue to take decisive actions against individuals and groups involved in terrorism or planning acts of violence.

