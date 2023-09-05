Somalia takes center stage at global development report launch in China

The Federal Republic of Somalia’s Ambassador to China, Amb. Awale Kullane, joined a distinguished gathering of high-level dignitaries at the launch of the Global Development Report 2023. The event, organized by the Centre for International Knowledge on Development (CIKD), brought together international advisors, government officials, and representatives of international organizations from around the world.

The Global Development Report is an influential initiative that emerged from the High-level Dialogue on Global Development. It serves as a platform for sharing Chinese perspectives on global development challenges and offering policy recommendations.

The 2023 report delves into the theme of “global development at a historic crossroads” and is divided into two parts: assessing progress, challenges, and trends in global development, and exploring pivotal thematic issues.

Dr. Changwen Zhao, the Executive Vice-President of CIKD, expressed deep appreciation for Ambassador Kullane’s presence at the launch event. He emphasized the significance of Somalia’s participation and contribution to the global discourse on development. Somalia’s presence not only reflects the nation’s commitment to building partnerships but also signifies its eagerness to gain insights into global development strategies.

Ambassador Kullane actively engaged in discussions with international advisors, government representatives, and experts throughout the event. He shared Somalia’s perspectives on development and explored potential avenues for collaboration in pursuit of sustainable development goals. The Ambassador’s presence underscored Somalia’s dedication to forging meaningful partnerships and seeking innovative solutions to address the challenges faced by the country.

The discussions at the launch centered on various pressing global development issues, including poverty eradication, sustainable economic growth, social inclusion, environmental sustainability, and technological advancements. These vital discussions provided an opportunity for Somalia to showcase its own experiences, challenges, and aspirations. By actively participating in the exchange of ideas, Ambassador Kullane demonstrated Somalia’s commitment to learning from international best practices and engaging in global efforts to achieve inclusive and sustainable development.

Somalia, a country that has faced significant developmental challenges due to conflict and instability, recognizes the importance of international cooperation and knowledge sharing. By attending the launch of the Global Development Report 2023, Ambassador Kullane reaffirmed Somalia’s determination to collaborate with the global community and leverage valuable insights to inform the nation’s development strategies.

The event in Beijing served as a platform for fruitful discussions, networking, and partnership building among global leaders and experts. Somalia’s active participation in such international forums reinforces its commitment to embracing a holistic approach to development and working hand in hand with the international community to overcome challenges and achieve sustainable progress.

