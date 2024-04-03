Somalia Pledges Support for Children with Autism, Vows to Enhance Care and Services

In a resolute commitment to address the challenges faced by children living with autism, the Federal Government of Somalia has announced its dedicated efforts to provide comprehensive care and support.

Speaking during a commemorative event held in Mogadishu to mark World Autism Day, Health and Social Services Minister Ali Hajji Adam emphasized the government’s role in ensuring the well-being of these children.

Minister Adam expressed the urgency of developing a focused policy that caters to the unique needs of children with autism, guaranteeing that they receive the specialized care they require.

Recognizing the significance of this issue, he highlighted the government’s determination to monitor the progress and welfare of these children actively.

The event, organized by the Mustaqbal Special Needs Center, shed light on the crucial importance of specialized care for children with autism.

Minister Adam acknowledged the commendable efforts of the Mustaqbal center and urged the establishment of additional facilities capable of providing essential medical services to children with autism across the country.

The minister’s statement reflects the Federal Government’s broader commitment to enhancing the health landscape of Somalia and achieving national health development goals.

By prioritizing the needs of children with autism, the government aims to create an inclusive and supportive environment that fosters their overall well-being and development.

Autism, a neurodevelopmental disorder characterized by difficulties in social interaction and communication, affects a significant number of children in Somalia.

Addressing the challenges faced by these children necessitates a multi-dimensional approach that encompasses medical, educational, and social support systems.

