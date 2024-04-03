International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) Invests $31.22 Million in Somalia’s Rural Livelihood Resilience Programme

The International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) has announced funding of $31.22 million towards the country’s Rural Livelihood Resilience Programme (RLRP).

This marks IFAD’s first direct investment in Somalia since the clearance of the country’s arrears.

The RLRP aims to enhance food security and build resilience in rural areas by focusing on increasing agricultural productivity and improving water resources management.

IFAD President Alvaro Lario highlighted the significance of this initiative, particularly in the face of increasing climate change impacts.

He stressed the importance of scaling up investments in Somalia to ensure that the poorest and most vulnerable populations in rural areas are not left behind.

With agriculture being a crucial sector for Somalia’s economy and livelihoods, this funding marks a significant step towards improving the lives of rural communities.

The Rural Livelihood Resilience Programme (RLRP) is designed to benefit 30,000 households over eight years, with a special emphasis on empowering women and youth.

By providing support and resources, the program aims to transform rural livelihoods through climate-resilient agriculture practices.

The ultimate goal is to create sustainable and resilient rural communities that can withstand the challenges posed by climate change and other socio-economic factors.

Somalia’s Minister of Finance, Bihi Egeh, expressed the vital importance of the RLRP for the country.

He emphasized that the program has the potential to bring about a significant transformation in rural livelihoods by promoting climate-resilient agriculture.

Egeh also extended his gratitude to the creditors and development partners who played a crucial role in clearing Somalia’s arrears and providing financial assistance to support the country’s resilience and growth.

In a related development, Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre of the Federal Republic of Somalia appointed Abdihakim Yusuf Ali Ainte as the Director of the Food Security and Climate Department.

This appointment underlines the government’s commitment to addressing food security challenges and climate change impacts.

Ainte’s expertise and leadership in this role will play a pivotal role in implementing strategies and policies that ensure the sustainable development of the agricultural sector and ensure food security for all Somalis.

The investment by IFAD in Somalia’s Rural Livelihood Resilience Programme signifies a significant milestone for the country’s agricultural sector.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

