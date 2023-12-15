Somalia officially signs Treaty of Accession into the East African Community (EAC).

Somalia has formally signed the Treaty of Accession into the East African Community (EAC).

President Hassan Sheikh signed the treaty in Kampala, Uganda on Friday in a ceremony presided over by South Sudan President Salva Kirr who is the Chairperson of EAC.

Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni witnessed the signing ceremony on behalf of the other Heads of States of the regional bloc.

The signing of the accession treaty by President Mohamud signifies Somalia’s official membership in to the East African Community as 8th member.

On November 24, the Summit of the East African Community (EAC) Heads of State at their 23rd Ordinary Meeting which took in Tanzania’s capital Arusha approved Somalia’s membership.

This is after taking into consideration a report presented to them by the EAC Council of Ministers on the Negotiations with the Federal Republic of Somalia into the EAC.

The Horn of Africa Nation’s admission in to the EAC unravels significant opportunities for Somalia in terms of trade, economy and travel as it seeks to revitalise and reform the decades long shattered economy and critical sectors pivotal for the Nation growth.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

