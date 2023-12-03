Somalia National Disaster Agency receives flood aid from Turkish Red Crescent

The Deputy Commissioner of the Somali Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA), Dr. Ahmed Abdi Adan has on Saturday received a shipment of aid from the Turkish Red Crescent in the capital Mogadishu.

The shipment is meant to bolster the ongoing efforts to help the families affected by the current flood situation and riverine overflow.

Speaking at the reception ceremony, the Deputy Commissioner pledged to disburse the relief aid to the Somali people ravaged by the flash floods.

Dr. expressed gratitude to the gratitude to the Turkish Re Crescent for the donation and the timely support they always render to the Somali people during difficult moments.

On their part , the Turkish Red Crescent officials underscored their unwavering commitment to continue supporting Somalia as the country grapples with the flash floods.

The donation by the Turkish Red Crescent comprises of 2,000 food packages basic to the needs of the vulnerable people severely impacted by the El-Nino induced floods.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud in a televised speech on Wednesday, announced that death toll resulting from the floods has risen to 101 with over 1 million affected and 2 million displaced.

President Mohamud declared that Somalia is experiencing a humanitarian crisis and called on our international donor community and humanitarian Organizations to step in and help the Horn of Africa Nation cope with the unprecedented catastrophe.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

