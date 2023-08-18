Somalia names Abdihakim Mohamed as new chief of staff

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has named Abdihakim Mohamed Yusuf on Friday to succeed Hussein Sheikh Mahmoud, who resigned last Sunday, as his office’s new Chief of Staff. Abdihakim has more than 20 years of experience developing governmental institutions and was formerly the president’s political advisor.

Hussein Sheik Mahmoud has announced his resignation, stressing the need for strong leadership to overcome the challenges facing the Southwest regional State.

Analysts suggest that Mahmoud’s decision to step down may be a sign that he is preparing to run for the Southwest regional State presidency in the next regional election.

This unfolded following rumors circulating on social media that President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud had ordered him to resign due to alleged ties with Al-Shabaab.

The official said his departure followed requests from Southwest state communities and politicians to participate in regional politics.

Hussein Sheikh took the office from the previous chief of staff Mohamed Abdullahi Isse and his appointment come hours after President Hassan sheikh took office from former 9th president Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo.

