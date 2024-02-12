Somalia kills Key Al-Shabaab Leaders in Airstrike

The Somali government authorized airstrikes in the Al Shabaab-held Jamame district in Lower Jubba on Sunday, effectively targeting the notorious militant group.

Executed by an unnamed international partner, the operation resulted in the elimination of over 20 Al-Shabaab members, including leaders, who had sought refuge along the riverbanks.

The Somali military and Jubbaland authorities have confirmed the resounding success of the airstrikes, which also led to the demise of several foreign militant leaders.

However, the specific identities of these individuals have not been disclosed. This strategic operation is part of a comprehensive approach aimed at combating Al-Shabaab in their strongholds, with Somali government forces collaborating closely with international partners.

Al-Shabaab, an Al-Qaeda-linked extremist organization, has long been dedicated to overthrowing Somalia’s internationally-backed government.

Recognized globally as a terrorist group, it has carried out numerous deadly attacks on government institutions, civilian populations, and military targets, not only within Somalia but also across the Horn of Africa region.

The recent airstrikes conducted in Lower Jubba reflect the ongoing efforts of the Somali government and its allies to weaken and dismantle Al-Shabaab’s capabilities.

These strikes come in the wake of Al-Shabaab’s claim of responsibility for a deadly attack on a military training facility in Mogadishu just days ago, which resulted in the tragic loss of three officers from the United Arab Emirates, including a highly esteemed Colonel who served as the lead Emirati trainer, as well as at least one officer from Bahrain. This brazen attack further underscores the urgency and necessity of counterterrorism operations against Al-Shabaab.

