Somalia Keen To Strengthen Bilateral Ties With Qatar Says Envoy

The Embassy of the Federal Republic of Somalia is committed to strengthening bilateral relations with the State of Qatar through economic and cultural co-operation, according to a statement.

This commitment was expressed through the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Run S Korshel, chargé d’affaires, and KON Group officials, Mohamed Massani (chairman) and Hissa Suwaidi (chairperson).

Massani emphasised the importance of business and cultural diplomacy in promoting mutual understanding and co-operation.

“We believe that business and culture can be a powerful tool for promoting dialogue and building bridges between communities.

Through this MoU, we hope to facilitate the exchange of ideas, perspectives, and experiences between our two countries,” Massani said. He noted that education, renewable energy, and infrastructure development for an innovative and sustainable economy is the roadmap that outlines the partnership, which aligns with the Qatar National Vision 2030.

Suwaidi said, “We are thrilled to partner with the Embassy of Somalia to promote economic and cultural exchange between our two countries. Our unique focus on arts and cultural diplomacy means that we are well-positioned to help facilitate meaningful dialogue and understanding between the two sisterly countries.” The statement also noted that the MoU signing “marks an important milestone” in demonstrating the commitment of both parties to strengthening economic and cultural ties.

