Somalia, Ethiopia, and Kenya Launch Project Aimed at Reopening Closed Border Crossings

Somalia, Ethiopia, and Kenya, which all share borders, have launched a new project to reopen official border crossings between the three countries.

The borders between the countries have been partially or fully closed in recent years due to security issues, and the launch of the project aims to back Ethiopia-Somalia border peace efforts while fostering cross-border relations and opening up economic opportunities for the countries.

The project was launched at a ceremony attended by high-level officials from the three countries. In attendance were Somalia’s Internal Security Minister Mohamed Sheikh Ali, Ethiopia’s Peace Minister Binalf Andualem, Jubaland Deputy President Mohamud Sayid Aden, Kenya’s Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, and Kenya’s Interior CS Kithure Kindiki. Also in attendance was the outgoing British High Commissioner, Jane Marriot. The project is being implemented by the three countries in collaboration with the British government.

The main goal of the project is to foster peace and prosperity and eliminate barriers to economic connections between the three countries.

Speaking during the ceremony, Somalia Internal Security Minister Mohamed Sheikh Ali said the project was timely and would tackle cross-border insecurity challenges. He urged the three countries to work together towards the realization of the project.

“And in that spirit of collective solidarity, there has never been a better time to forge common destiny and collectively participate in this project to tackle cross-border challenges,” Sheikh said. Kenyan Deputy President, Rigathi Gachagua, also commended the initiative, stating that it was timely and would receive full backing from Kenya.

The launch of this project is a significant step in enhancing regional unity and cooperation while fostering economic growth and development in the region. By reopening the closed border crossings, the three countries will create more opportunities for trade and investment across their borders, translating to more job opportunities and boosting economic growth.

The project’s launch marks a significant milestone in improving relationships between these countries and will foster regional peace, stability, and economic growth. The three countries’ continued cooperation in a project of this magnitude is crucial in securing long-lasting peace in the region and fostering the economic relationship between the neighboring states.

