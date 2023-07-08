Somalia & Azerbaijan discuss cooperation opportunities

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, recently met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Somalia, Abshir Omar Jama, as part of a ministerial meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement.

The meeting provided an opportunity for both ministers to discuss possible prospects for cooperation between their two countries.

Bayramov highlighted the importance of building up mutual contacts to develop cooperation between Azerbaijan and Somalia. He emphasized the need for political consultations to discuss current prospects for expanding relations between the two countries.

Jama expressed Somalia’s support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan and expressed interest in further developing relations based on mutual respect and solidarity between the two countries.

At the end of the meeting, the parties signed a Memorandum of Understanding on political consultations between the Foreign Ministries of Azerbaijan and Somalia.

The Non-Aligned Movement, which comprises 120 member states, has been instrumental in promoting cooperation and solidarity among nations. The current meeting of the Coordinating Bureau seeks to address issues of mutual interest and concerns for the participating countries.

Azerbaijan and Somalia have a history of cooperation in various fields, including trade and humanitarian aid. This recent meeting provides an opportunity for the two countries to explore further avenues of cooperation and build upon existing ties.

As both countries continue to face challenges in their respective regions, cooperation and partnerships with other nations are crucial for achieving stability and progress.

It is hoped that this meeting will pave the way for increased cooperation between the two nations in the future.

