Puntland Traditional Leaders Insist on Timely Election, Clan-Based Parliament Selection

Garowe, Puntland – 28 traditional leaders from Puntland have emerged from a multi-day meeting in Garowe city, issuing a resolute statement asserting that the upcoming election, scheduled for January 8, 2024, must proceed as planned.

The traditional leaders emphasized the need for the Puntland parliament to be selected through the established clan-based method, citing insufficient time remaining in President Deni’s term to conduct a comprehensive one-person-one-vote election.

Highlighting the urgency of the situation, the traditional leaders called upon President Deni to promptly release the annex outlining the election process and to appoint the committee responsible for approving the parliament and resolving any potential disputes.

These demands were put forth by the traditional leaders during a meeting chaired by King Burhan Boqor Muse, a figure entangled in a preexisting conflict with President Deni.

This statement from the Puntland traditional leaders arrives at a crucial juncture, coinciding with the imminent approval of the new election schedule for Puntland by the Council of Ministers. The proposed timeline was recently unveiled by the Puntland election commission, further intensifying the anticipation surrounding the electoral proceedings.

The traditional leaders’ insistence on maintaining the clan-based selection process underscores their belief that it remains the most practical and feasible approach within the limited time frame. This approach has been historically employed in Puntland, ensuring representation from diverse clans and fostering a sense of political inclusion.

However, the reaction of President Deni to the traditional leaders’ statement remains uncertain. The existing conflict between President Deni and King Burhan Boqor Muse could potentially complicate the resolution of the matter, casting a shadow of doubt over the extent to which the President will align with the traditional leaders’ position.

As the political landscape in Puntland continues to evolve, stakeholders and citizens alike are keenly observing the unfolding events, awaiting further developments that will shape the electoral process and the future of the region.

