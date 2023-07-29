Somalia applauds Putin’s pledge to provide free grain supplies to African nations

The Somali government has welcomed the announcement made by Russian President Vladimir Putin to provide free grain supplies to six African nations, including Somalia.

Putin made the pledge during a recent summit in Russia with African leaders.

“In the coming months, we will be ready to provide Burkina Faso, Zimbabwe, Mali, Somalia, the Central African Republic, and Eritrea with 25,000-50,000 tonnes of grain free of charge,” Putin stated. ” “Our country will continue supporting needy states and regions, in particular, with its humanitarian deliveries. We seek to actively participate in building a fairer system of distribution of resources. We are taking maximum efforts to avert a global food crisis.”

Russia’s offer comes as a result of the collapse of the Black Sea grain deal, which has created a potential food crisis in some parts of the world.

The move is also part of Moscow’s efforts to strengthen its ties with African nations, despite Western sanctions and growing unease over Russia’s role in the Ukraine conflict.

In response to Putin’s announcement, the Somali government expressed its gratitude and praised the move as a positive humanitarian decision that will help thousands of Somalis who are facing shortages of food.

“It’s a positive humanitarian decision that will help thousands of Somalis who are facing shortages of food,” said Information Minister Daud Aweys in a Twitter post.

Somalia is one of the African nations that is most vulnerable to food insecurity, due to factors such as drought, conflict, and poverty. As a result, the country relies heavily on humanitarian aid from international partners.

Russia’s offer of free grain supplies is expected to provide much-needed relief to Somalia and the other African nations that will benefit from the pledge.

