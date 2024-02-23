Somalia and UK discuss bolstering immigration cooperation

The Director General of Somalia’s Immigration and Citizenship Agency, Ahmed Said Mohamed, and his delegation met in London with officials of the UK’s Home Office and Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

They discussed strengthening cooperation between the two sides in the immigration sector.

Facilitation of visas for Somali passport holders was also discussed in the meeting.

Mohamed underscored the significance of closer cooperation between the two sides for the betterment of the two countries.

The host officials expressed gratitude to the Director and his delegation for the meeting and reaffirmed their commitment to bolstering support to the agency in dealing with immigration matters.

They also commended the director for revoutionalize and reforming the immigration department which has enhanced the quality of services to the Somali people.

Somalia’s immigration agency has recently witnessed some reforms in terms of facilities and personnel which have greatly improved the process of passport application and visas.

