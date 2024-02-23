ATMIS conducts free medical camp for Lower Jubba residents

African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) contingent of the Kenya Defense Forces troops stationed in Birole FOB in Jubbaland State organised a free medical camp at Birole Hospital.

Over 150 households benefitted from the free medical aid by the peacekeeping troops.

Maj. Geoffrey Apunza, Officer Commanding Abdala Birole KDF FOB, expressed gratitude to the local administration and community for their cooperation which has fostered good relations between the two sides.

He emphasised the importance of ATMIS Civil-Military Cooperation (CIMIC) initiatives in fulfilling the Mission’s peacekeeping efforts in the Lower Jubba region.

This is not the mission has carried out such a camp, previously ATMIS have conducted community services like water trucking aimed at mitigating inadequate health services and fostering strong relations with local Somalis.

