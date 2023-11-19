Somalia and ATMIS agree to bolster relief efforts for El- Nino victims and fight against Al-Shabaab

Special Representative of the African Union commission Chairperson and Head of ATMIS, Amb. Souef Mohamed Elamine on Saturday held meeting with Somalia’s Minister for Interior, Federal Affairs and Reconciliation. Ahmed Fiqi.

They discussed range of issues including the current humanitarian crisis in the country as a result of the ongoing El Nino weather phenomenon.

The execution of ATMIS’ mandate in Somalia and the national reconciliation and stabilization of areas liberated from Al-Shabab were also brought to the fore in the meeting.

The SRCC underlined the significance of collaboration between the Ministry and ATMIS on reconciliation, social cohesion, and stabilisation.

Mr. Elamine underscored the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia ( ATMIS’s ) unwavering commitment to coordinate better with the government especially in the ongoing relief efforts for the flood affected families across the country and support by the peace mission in areas under their jurisdiction.

On his part, Minister Fiqi reiterated the government commitment to defeating Al-Shabab and maintaining a strong god of the areas recovered from the group.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

