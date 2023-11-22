Somalia allocates budget for 3,000 new teachers in 2024

Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre declared that the federal government had set aside money for 3,000 new teachers in 2024.

In honor of Somali Teachers Day on November 21, Prime Minister Barre congratulated Somali teachers, students, and families.

Considering it a crucial part of the ongoing efforts to rebuild the country, he stressed, the government places a great deal of importance on developing teachers and educating Somali children.

Several months ago, the federal government hired 3,000 new teachers to address a significant education gap. This initiative followed a fourfold increase in the budget of the Somali Ministry of Education for 2023.

Since the 1991 civil war outbreak in Somalia, many of the social and economic structures that upheld the country fell apart. The education system took one of the hardest hits as many educators and qualified professionals had no choice but to flee the country, stripping educational institutions of their authority figures and leaving schools without any formal education system.

The effects of the civil war on education are still active today. According to USAID, there is a shockingly low 40% adult literacy rate, naming Somalia as the third lowest in comparison to the other 10 sub-Saharan countries surrounding it.

