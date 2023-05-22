Somali Special Envoy and UK Ambassador hold talks to expedite Federal-Somaliland negotiations

On Sunday, Somali Special Presidential Envoy for Somaliland talks, Abdikarim Hussein Guled, met with the new British Ambassador to Somalia, Mike Nithavrianakis, in Mogadishu.

The meeting focused on expediting talks between the Federal government and Somaliland.

The Ambassador expressed his support for the initiative, and Mr. Guled thanked the UK government for supporting the Somali government and its people.

The meeting took place shortly after the chairman of Somaliland’s opposition UCID party, Feisal Ali Warabe, called on Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud to replace his Special Presidential Envoy due to his recent speech regarding the conflict in Las Anod. In his speech, the envoy called on both sides to create distance between their forces in Las Anod.

Since February 6, 2023, the town of Las Anod has been the epicentre of fierce clashes between the forces of the breakaway region of Somaliland and local militias from the Dhulbahante clan. The ongoing conflict has resulted in at least 150 dead, approximately 600 wounded, and 185,000 displaced from the town.

The fighting in Las Anod has drawn widespread international condemnation and raised fears that the conflict may escalate into a regional war.

The meeting between the UK Ambassador and the Somali Special Envoy for Somaliland talks is seen as a step in the right direction towards finding a peaceful solution to the conflict in Las Anod. The UK Ambassador’s expressed support for accelerating talks between the Federal government and Somaliland.

The UK has long been a key partner of Somalia, providing humanitarian aid, development assistance, and supporting the Somali government’s efforts to promote peace and stability in the country.

The UK also played a key role in the formation of the Joint Financial Management Board (JFMB), which oversees the management of donor funds to Somalia. The JFMB has been instrumental in ensuring that donor funds are used effectively and transparently in Somalia.

The international community’s support for accelerating talks between the Federal government and Somaliland is a clear indication of the commitment to finding a lasting solution to the conflict in Las Anod.

