Somali security forces regain El-Doon town in Bakool region

The 260th unit of the Somali National Army captured El-Doon, an isolated village located approximately 40 kilometers northwest of Wajid district in the Bakool region, as part of its latest operation.

Onkod Moalim Adan, commander of the Somali National Army’s 260th unit of the 9th brigade of the 60th division, reported that the town was freed in a painstakingly organized security operation.

Commander Onkod also asserted that military personnel captured weapons and vehicles during the operation, but no specifics on injuries on either side were provided.

The military action took place two days after President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud visited Baidoa, Somalia’s Bay Region capital. The visit focused on discussing the start of the second phase of the campaign against Al-Shabaab as well as resolving the regional state’s election issue between administrative and oppositional forces.

Despite President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s government vital gains in liberating Al-Shabaab militants from significant swathes of land in central regions the group still holds command of southern bastions , and still poses security threats in already liberated regions too.

At least six people, including four government soldiers, were killed, and nine others were wounded in a car bombing in Elasha Biyaha, approximately 15 km south of Mogadishu last week on Friday .

