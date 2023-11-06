Somali security forces execute planned operations in Bakool region

Somali National Army conducted planned operations in Bakool region.The 9th battalion commander, Major Yonis Adan Hassan, told the national media that operations were conducted in the Bakool Region’s War-wiin, War-dhato, Eelahaley, and Moorigaabey.

This follows a statement from Somalia’s defense ministry declaring the initiation of the second phase of operations against the Al-Shabaab militants in the southwestern regions.

In a statement, the ministry confirmed that Somali soldiers successfully took control of several villages, including Dudumale, Bulo-Kajor, Abagbeday, and Elgaras, in the town of Hudur.

The capture of these villages by the Somali National Army is a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to counter al-Shabaab’s influence in the region. The Ministry of Defense stressed that the operation is a critical step toward restoring safety and security to the affected communities.

The federal government has unshackled large swathes of land in central Somalia from Al-Shabaab’s grip and now Hassan Sheikh-led administration faces the toughest test in liberating insurgents from their bastions.

Bakool region is located in the south-west of Somalia, bordering Ethiopia. The region consists of five districts. The region’s capital is Xudur.

For the past 15 years, the areas have been under the control of Al-Shabaab. Danab Special Forces reclaimed control of the Dac area in Galgadud by late August. According to Somali media group GoogJoob News, Danab forces recaptured two other Galgadud localities and launched an attack on a third around the same time. Ethiopian forces working with ATMIS have made significant progress against al-Shabaab in southern Somalia.

In June this year he Somali government has offered amnesty to al-Shabab militants amid an ongoing military offensive in central parts of the country. The move is seen by some analysts as a way to remove al-Shabab fighters from the battlefield, thereby weakening the insurgent group.

The amnesty offer is part of a wider approach by the Somali government in its fight against the al-Shabab militant group. The government has deployed the military, targeted financial networks and waged an ideological battle against the group.

