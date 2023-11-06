Over 10 people dead in Somalia following flash floods

The Somali federal government reports that more than ten people have died in flash floods in the last week, including children.

Deputy Prime Minister Salah Ahmed Jama who visited the Somali National Disaster Management Agency (SODMA) headquarters in Mogadishu on Sunday, implored Somalis to support those affected by deluge as they currently battling dire humanitarian conditions .

Floods prompted by the Jubba River breaking it’s bank have severely impacted several districts in Jubbaland State, including Dolow, Bardhere, Garbaharey, Luq, Burdhubo, and Jamame.

“I am sharing with the Somali community the impact of the floods and heavy rains affecting various regions of the country. According to the information we have, the death toll is approximately ten people,” Jama reported.

The Puntland regional state has confirmed that three civilians were killed in heavy rain that fell in Galkayo town a day ago, and the state is concerned that the actual death toll could be higher. Floods have affected at least 405,652 people since the start of the 2023 seasonal deyr (October to December) rains, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), with the majority of casualties occurring in four federal member states.

Salah Ahmed Jama, Deputy Prime Minister, stated that the federal government has been working diligently to assist those affected by the floods and heavy rains. The floods follow the worst drought in four decades, which resulted in five failed rainy seasons, decimating livestock and crops and pushing the country to the brink of famine.

