Somali Prime Minister meets with his Djiboutian counterpart to discuss enhancing bilateral and diplomatic relations

The Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia Hamza Abdi Barre who is on a official working visit to Djibouti, has on Tuesday held meeting with his Djiboutian counterpart Abdoulkader Kamil Mohamed.

The two officials engaged discussions on various mutually beneficial to both sides including strengthening the bilateral ties between Somalia and Djibouti.

A statement from the office of the Prime Minister said that the leaders emphasized the importance of strengthening brotherly relations for the mutual benefit and progress of the two brotherly countries.

“Had a fruitful meeting with my brother, Prime Minister Abdoulkader Kamil Mohamed of Djibouti. We discussed how we can further strengthen the strong bond between our two brotherly nations Somalia and Djibouti,” read the statement in part.

They also deliberated on ways of bolstering collaboration in the fight against Al-Shabaab who have been wreaking havoc in the Horn of Africa region and in particular Somalia for decades.

Prime Minister Barre underscored his administration unwavering commitment to peace and stability of the region and building a statehood for the Somali people.

On the other hand, the Djibouti Premier shared with Barre on the Djibouti’s government undertaking to continue rendering support to the Somali government in its quest for security, stability and economic and political reforms.

Both Djibouti and Somalia share good diplomatic and bilateral relations spanning for years.

The Djibouti government has over dozens of years been involved in Nation building for Somalia and equally contributed significantly to the political, economic and humanitarian spheres of the East African Nation.

