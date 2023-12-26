Somali Prime Minister meets with Minnesota State Representative Hodan Hassan to discuss recent Somalia’s reforms and enhancing legislation

Somalia Federal Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre has on Tuesday received at his office in the capital Mogadishu Minnesota State Representative Hodan Hassan.

During the meeting the two officials brainstormed the progress and accomplishments made by the country in recent years across various areas.

The Prime Minister briefed the Representative, the achievements made by the Somali government in the war against Al-Shabaab, inclusion in to the East African Community bloc, debt relief and lifting of the arms embargo imposed on the country in 1991.

Barre recognized the pivotal role the Somali people in diaspora play in State- building, economic development.

He specifically pinpointed the incredible role the women play in the economic recovery of the country and their undivided support to their Somali brothers and sisters back at home.

Representative Hodan Hassan expressed gratitude for the warm welcome and hospitality she wa accorded during her reception back to her homeland.

She commended Somalia’s recent positive strides, including debt relief, joining the East African Community, lifting the arms embargo, and progress in the fight against Al-Shabaab.

The Representative underscored her unwavering commitment to rendering help to the Somali people in rebuilding the Nation.

Hodan arrived in Mogadishu on Monday and is scheduled to engage talks with other high senior government officials, ministers, members of the bicameral parliament and women on legislation and governance.

Before her arrival in the country, the U.S. lawmaker visited Nairobi where she held meetings with Somali leaders in Nairobi including the Somali Ambassador to Kenya. Jabril Ibrahim Abdulle.

“I had the opportunity to meet with Hodan Hassan, Minnesota House of Representative. Hodan is known for her dedication to social justice. She serves as Chair of Economic Development and Finance. Your dedication is an inspiration to Somalia youth,” said Ambassador Jabril in a statement on his X handle.

Recently, High officials of the U.S government drawn from Somalia have been paying visit to the country in a bid to evaluate the performance and achievements made by the country in the last decade.

Hamse Warfa, a senior advisor on Democracy and Human Rights at the U.S. State Department visited the country in August where he met with Somali leaders and discussed ways of bolstering collaboration between the two countries.

Also, in December last year, Ilhan Omar, the U.S. representative for Minnesota’s 5th congressional district visited Mogadishu and engaged discussions with high profile government officials on a number of critical issues including enhancing legislation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

