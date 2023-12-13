Somali Prime Minister appoints Ismail Yusuf Osman as the acting chairman of the Somali Academy of Sciences and Arts .

Somalia Federal Government Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre has on Wednesday appointed Ismail Yusuf Osman as the acting chairman of the Somali Academy of Sciences and Arts .

The office of the Prime Minister did not provide details on the dismissal of Abdulkadir Nur Hussein Maah who served as the Chairperson.

However, his comes barely a few hours after Maah penned down a letter to the Minister of the Constitution, demanding the complete exclusion of the Maay-Maay dialect from the Somali constitution.

In the letter, Maah argued that the Maay dialect is not one that unites the Somali people.

His letter sparked a heated controversy on social media platforms with Somali people calling on the government to fire him due to what they termed as divisive and unprofessional conduct.

The Transition constitution of the Federal government which is under amendment states that Somali constitution, the official language is Somali (Maay and Maxaa-tiri).

Somali Academy of Science and Arts (SOMASA) is an independent, non-profit professional institution involved and dedicated to research, innovation and promotion of science and culture of the Somali people.

