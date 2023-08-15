Somali President cautions the public against tribal defense in graft trial

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has warned the public against recoursing to tribal lines in defense of suspects accused of corruption whose hearing is currently underway in Mogadishu.

On Monday evening in Dhusamareb, at a celebration honoring the 17th anniversary of Galmudug State, President Mohamud spoke about the ongoing investigations involving numerous government agencies. These inquiries have resulted in the identification of missing funds and the tracking of their destinations.

The government’s anti-corruption initiatives go beyond lower level employees within government agencies, President Mohamud underscored. Civil servants across all cuts of Social stratum accused of corruption will face the music the President added .

“While a group of defendants is before the court, our efforts will not stop there. You will witness influential figures standing trial,” declared the President of Somalia.

Mohamud further added that theft of national property, shows a lack of regard for the welfare of the nation. He cited numerous instances of embezzlement in which public funds were misused to erect palatial homes in Kenya and Turkey.

18 officials in Somalia have recently been charged with a variety of offenses, including corruption, theft, misappropriation of public funds, falsification of documents, and neglect of duty.

Nine of the accused are currently being held in custody, and the other nine are reportedly abroad.

In a separate event ,President Mohamud who is currently on a visit in Galmudug state highlighted that the Federal Government of Somalia unveiled a comprehensive plan aimed at defeating the Al-Shabaab.

The President’s announcement comes at a critical juncture in Somalia’s fight against Al-Shabaab. With a comprehensive strategy in place, the government aims to address not only the military aspects of the conflict but also the ideological and economic factors that contribute to the group’s endurance.

By adopting a multifaceted approach, Somalia seeks to decisively weaken Al-Shabaab’s grip on the country.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

