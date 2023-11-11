Somali President calls for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

President Mohamud called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and urged humanitarian access to help the most vulnerable. In his address at the Saudi-Africa summit, President Mohamud stressed the importance of pursuing a two-state solution as soon as possible.

Last week, Somali Prime Minister Hassan Abi Barre stated that Hamas is not a terrorist organization but rather a liberation movement fighting to protect Palestinian lands. “We will not compromise until we see a Palestinian government with Jerusalem as its capital,” the Prime Minister said, emphasizing that a two-state solution is the only satisfactory solution. The blood of Gazans marks the start of the liberation of Al-Aqsa.”

On Thursday, the White House announced that Israel has agreed to daily four-hour pauses in fighting in nothern Gaza to allow people to flee hostilities and for humanitarian aid to be let in.

With over 11,000 Palestinians killed and over 27,000 injured since the conflict began, the al-Shifa Hospital has received only two shipments of life-saving supplies.

The facility is barely hanging on by a thread, with many others closed due to fighting and Israel’s siege of Gaza in the aftermath of Hamas’s attack on southern Israel on October 7.

In the meantime, Gaza is running out of water, many of its hospitals and other facilities are out of fuel, and a humanitarian crisis is escalating.

