Somali President arrives in Djibouti for IGAD summit

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud arrived in Djibouti on Friday In preparation for the 41st extraordinary session of the IGAD Assembly of Heads of State and Government in Djibouti City.

Presidents from Uganda, South Sudan, Sudan, Ethiopia , Eritrea as well host Djibouti are also expected to participate.

It is anticipated that a number of regional and global concerns, including trade, infrastructure, energy, security, and climate change, will be covered at the IGAD summit.

On April 16, 2023, the 40th Extraordinary Assembly of the IGAD Heads of State and Government was virtually convened, with a particular emphasis on the Sudanese situation.

Along with these bilateral meetings, President Mohamud will discuss regional security issues with other heads of state, focusing in particular on lifting the arms embargo on Somalia and stepping up the country’s ongoing counter-AL Shabaab operations.

The Intergovernmental Authority on Development was established in 1996. It succeeded the earlier Intergovernmental Authority on Drought and Development (IGADD), a multinational body founded in 1986 by Djibouti, Ethiopia, Somalia, Sudan, Uganda and Kenya, with a focus on development and environmental control.

IGADD’s headquarters were later moved to Djibouti, following an agreement signed in January 1986 by the member states. Eritrea joined the organization in 1993, upon achieving independence

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

