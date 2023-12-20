Somali Police Force marks 80th anniversary since its establishment

Somali Police Force (SPF) today marked the 80th anniversary of its founding in a colourful and well-orchestrated ceremony happening in the capital Mogadishu and across several other towns in the country.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud presided over the ceremony at General Kahiye Academy.

The President commended the police force for their relentless efforts to safeguarding and protecting the nation.

He called on the officers to continue discharging their duties in line with the laws and secure the country from the terror group – Al-Shabab.

High level delegation from the Ethiopian and Djibouti Police Forces also graced the event.

Police commissioner General Sulub Ahmed Firin in a statement conveyed his congratulations to the Somali police officers ahead of the commemoration ceremony.

He expressed gratitude to the officers for their unwavering commitment and determination to serve the members of the public.

The Somali Police Force was established in December 20, 1943 and was founded by the Italy colonial master.

