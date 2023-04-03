Somali police chief holds meeting with UAE officials

The commander of the Somali Police Force, Brigadier Sulub Ahmed Firin, met with officials from the United Arab Emirates to discuss collaboration in strengthening the capacity of the Somali police force.

Speaking during the event Italian Ambassador Roberto Vechi affirmed Italy’s commitment to supporting the Federal Government of Somalia in its fight against the Al-Shabaab terror group.

The UAE ambassador pledged support to equip the police force, which was welcomed by the commander.

This comes after the Italian government donated vehicles to be used by the force in its duties and affirmed its commitment to supporting the Federal Government of Somalia in its fight against the Al-Shabaab terror group.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

