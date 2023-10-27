Somali Parliament Speaker holds meeting with Somali diaspora in Washington D.C.

Somali Parliament Speaker Sheikh Adan Mohamed Noor and members of the People’s Assembly met with the Somali community in Washington, D.C. on Thursday.

Aden Madobe informed the overseas community on the country’s current state-building efforts, ongoing military operations, and the relevance of various legislation enacted by both the country’s Upper and Lower Houses of Parliament.

He asked the Somali community in Washington, D.C. to support and join in the military operations against al-Shabab, noting that Somali government troops had made tremendous progress in these operations.

During his tour to the United States, the Speaker met with the Foreign Affairs Committee of the United States House of Representatives in Washington.

On the other hand, Speaker of Parliament of United Republic of Tanzania, Dr Tulia Ackson, has been declared the 31st President of Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and Ms. Marwa Abdi Bashir Hagi a member of the Somali parliament was among contestants .

Unverified reports suggested that the Somali parliamentary speaker withdrews his support for the candidacy of Ms. Marwa who initially received strong endorsement within Somalia and the parliament in favour of Tanzania’s Dr Tulia Ackson .

Dr Tulia takes over from Mr. Duarte Pacheco, a parliamentarian from Portugal, who concluded his three-year mandate at the end of the 147th IPU Assembly in Luanda, Angola.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

