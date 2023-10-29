Somali Parliament Reveals Reason for IPU Election Withdrawal

The Somali government’s surprising decision to withdraw from the International Parliamentary Union (IPU) Presidential election held in Angola on Friday has sparked widespread interest and speculation.

The announcement was made by Second Deputy Speaker of the Somali Lower House Parliament, Abdullahi Omar Abshirow, who led the Somali parliamentary delegation at the election in Luanda.

In a press statement, Abshirow explained that Somalia and Tanzania had reached a mutual agreement, leading to Somalia relinquishing its IPU seat to Tanzania. In return, Tanzania would provide assistance to Somalia in joining the East African Community and securing another seat in the United Nations. This strategic collaboration between the two nations aims to enhance Somalia’s regional influence and strengthen its diplomatic ties.

Abshirow further revealed that Somalia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs had issued a letter in August expressing Somalia’s support for Tanzania’s bid for the IPU presidency. The Somali candidate, Marwa Abdi Bashir Hagi, had agreed to withdraw from the race in accordance with the decision made by the Somali parliament. The withdrawal was publicly announced in a letter issued by Parliament Speaker Sheikh Aden Mohamed Noor Madobe.

However, Marwa Abdi Bashir expressed her surprise and regret over the parliament’s decision, stating that she was unaware of the letter issued by Speaker Madobe. Despite her personal disappointment, the Somali government’s strategic decision prioritizes broader diplomatic objectives.

Abshirow emphasized that Somalia’s choice to relinquish the IPU seat was driven by the aim of securing other influential positions with the support of African countries, particularly Tanzania. By strategically aligning with Tanzania, Somalia seeks to strengthen its regional partnerships and advance its national interests on various international platforms.

The IPU Presidential election featured four highly accomplished female candidates from African nations, including Senegal, Malawi, Tanzania, and Somalia. Ultimately, Speaker of Tanzania’s National Assembly, Tulia Ackson, emerged as the victor, succeeding Portugal’s Duarte Pacheco as the President of the IPU. The Somali candidate, Marwa Abdi Bashir Hagi, received 11 votes and finished in fourth place.

The Somali government’s decision to withdraw from the IPU Presidential election has generated significant attention and speculation. While it may have disappointed the Somali candidate and some observers, it underscores Somalia’s broader strategic vision and its determination to forge strategic collaborations that will strengthen its regional and international standing.

As Somalia embarks on a new phase of diplomatic engagement, it remains to be seen how this decision will impact its future relations and its pursuit of influential positions within international organizations.

