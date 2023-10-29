High-level delegation arrives in Diinsoor to intensify fight against Al-Shabaab

A high-ranking delegation led by Defence Minister Abdullkadir Mohamed Nur and Southwest State President Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed Laftagaren arrived in Diinsoor District on Saturday.

The visit signifies a strengthened and coordinated effort to combat regional terrorism, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Defence.

The delegation’s arrival in Diinsoor was met with a warm reception from both community members and local administration. The Ministry of Defence’s statement echoed this sentiment, boldly stating, “Victory is near,” hinting at an imminent escalation in military operations.

President Laftagaren’s journey is reported to be part of a broader agenda aimed at expediting the second phase of an operation designed to “free the country from evildoers,” as stated in the official statement.

Alongside the Defence Minister, the delegation also included the Minister of Planning and other key officials, highlighting the multifaceted approach being taken not only to enhance security but also to address the developmental needs of the area.

The presence of local administrators and community leaders during the delegation’s visit further emphasized the collective hope that this high-profile engagement would catalyze action not only on security matters but also on other pressing issues in the Diinsoor District.

The community at large is eagerly anticipating tangible progress and solutions to the challenges they face.

The visit to Diinsoor comes at a time when there has been an increase in Al-Shabab activities, particularly in the Bay and Bakool regions.

As the delegation engages with local stakeholders and assesses the situation on the ground, it is expected that strategic plans will be formulated to address the immediate security concerns while also addressing the long-term developmental needs of the Diinsoor District.

