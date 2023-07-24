Somali parliament appoints 10 MPs to represent Somalia in Regional Parliamentary Organizations

On Sunday, the speakers of the two chambers of the Somali Parliament appointed ten lawmakers to represent Somalia in two regional parliamentary organizations, the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States (PUIC) and the Inter-Parliamentary Union of IGAD Member States.

Of the five representatives appointed to the PUIC, four are members of the Lower House of Parliament, while the fifth represents the Upper House of Parliament. The Inter-Parliamentary Union of IGAD Member States will be represented by five members, four of whom are MPs from the People’s Assembly, and the remaining member from the Upper House.

The appointment of these ten Somali lawmakers comes after the expiration of the term of office of the parliamentarians who previously represented Somalia in the two regional organisations.

The new representatives will work towards advancing the interests of Somalia and promoting regional integration and cooperation.

The PUIC is a regional parliamentary organization that brings together member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to promote cooperation and solidarity among Muslim countries. The Inter-Parliamentary Union of IGAD Member States is a regional parliamentary organization that aims to enhance the role of parliaments in the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) region and promote peace, security, and development in the region.

Somalia’s membership in these regional parliamentary organizations is essential for promoting its interests and ensuring its voice is heard on the regional stage.

The appointment of the ten lawmakers demonstrates the Somali Parliament’s commitment to promoting regional integration and cooperation and contributing to the development and prosperity of the region.

The Somali lawmakers appointed to the PUIC and the Inter-Parliamentary Union of IGAD Member States will have the opportunity to participate in various parliamentary discussions and debates, as well as attend conferences, workshops, and other events related to the work of the organizations. Their participation will help to strengthen Somalia’s ties with other member states and promote regional cooperation and integration.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

