Somali Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs convenes anti-corruption event in Mogadishu

Somali Federal Government Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs has on Sunday organized a remarkable event to commemorate the Anti-Corruption Day.

The event which took place in the capital Mogadishu was attended by high government officials, heads of various agencies and parastatals.

Deputy Prime Minister Salah Jamaa presided over the event.

The annual event which united key players from different sectors underscored and highlighted the achievements and challenges of combatting with corruption.

The Minister of Justice Hassan Sheikh Ali and the Auditor General Ahmed Gutale accentuated the government unwavering commitment to eradicating the corruption menace that has eroded critical sectors in country.

Deputy Prime Minister Salah Jamaa on his part outlined that the government is putting stringent measures on the ground to deal with corrupt public officials.

He added that corruption undermines government’s ability to protect and serve people and erodes public trust and called for concerted efforts to surmount with the vice.

The convening of the event significantly serves as a clear testament of Somalia’s government commitment to bolstering the war against malpractices.

Somalia’s Federal Government in August arraigned before Banadir Economic Crimes court government officials who were accused of engaging in corrupt acts, abuse of office and misappropriation of public funds.

The court also issued warrant of arrest against 18 other top officials who fled the country.

Somalia is ranked among the countries leading in corruption according to Berlin-based corruption watchdog Transparency International that surveyed 180 countries in 2022.

However, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud says his administration is committed to clamp down on corrupt individuals in his government and enhance public confidence for economic development and prosperity.

