Somali Minister of Women and Human Rights Development Khadija Mohamed Diriye dies in Djibouti

Somalia Federal Government Minister of Women and Human Rights Development, Khadija Mohamed Diriye is dead .

Khadija died in Djibouti city, Djibouti.

She was part of a government delegation led by Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre who are attending the Heritage Institute’s annual forum.

Motive behind her sudden death remains unknown.

Khadija has recent days been visiting regional Federal Member States to advance the interest of the Somali women and vulnerable people in the community.

Khadijo was born in Mogadishu on 2 April 1964, a mother of five, and received a public degree in 2014 from Hope University.

From January 2014 to January 2015, she served as the Minister of Women and Human Rights of Somalia.

In March 2017 she was appointed as the Minister of Youth and Sports in the former administration.

Later she was moved to the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management.

Until her death she was a long serving member of the Somali Federal Parliament.

Dalsan Media Group led by our able Executive Director Hassan Ali Gesey convey deepest and profound condolences to the family, relatives and the Somali people on the passing of the minister.

