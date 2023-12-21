Somali Minister of Women Affairs Khadija Mohamed Diriye accorded a State burial in Mogadishu

Somalia Federal Government immediate former Minister of Women and Human Rights Development has been laid to rest in the Nation capital Mogadishu on Thursday.

Khadija Mohamed Diriye passed away on Wednesday in a military hospital in Djibouti after short illness.

Her lifeless body in flag-clothed coffin was brought to Aden Abdulle International Airport from Djibouti at 11am this morning.

Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre and other top government officials airlifted the remains from Djibouti to Mogadishu.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, the Prime Minister, Speakers of both Houses of Federal Parliament, colleague Ministers and high ranking government officials drawn from various Ministries and parastatals attended the State funeral Prayer which was held at the Afisyoni Hangar.

She was later taken to Xooga Dalka Hospital cemetery where she was finally interred.

Khadija was part of a government delegation attending the ongoing Heritage Conference that kicked off on Tuesday.

According to sources privy to her demise, Khadija underwent a medical surgery and was put in a coma but never waked up.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud described the late Minister as a dedicated civil servant who devoted her entire political career to nation building.

Diriye was among one of the longest serving members of the Somali Federal Parliament.

Minister Khadija joined politics in 2000 and Somali Federal Parliament and served in different ministries.

Khadija was born in Mogadishu on 2 April 1964 and died at the age of 59.

She is survived by five children.

