Somali minister of Labour and Social Affairs meets with WFP country director to discuss ministry’s capacity building efforts

Somalia’s Federal Government Minister of Labor and Social Affairs on Wednesday Mohamed Elmi held a meeting with the World Food Program’s country director, ElKhidir Daloum at the Ministry in the capital Mogadishu.

The two officials discussed various pertinent issues including strengthening cooperation, specifically between the both sides in utilizing the unified social register and boosting ministry capacity-building efforts.

Minister Elmi expressed gratitude to Daloum for the meeting and underscored bolstering cooperation between the two sides in enhancing the capacity of the Somali government officials in a bid to make them offer distinguished services to the Somali people.

The WFP director highlighted the agency’s unwavering commitment to continue supporting Somalia in different areas primarily in humanitarian intervention and providing food and nutrition assistance to the Somali people affected by the natural crisis.

Somalia,a Horn of Africa Nation is currently grappling with severe effects of El-Nino induced floods which have devastated homes and disrupted livelihoods and decimated crops.

WFP, the largest humanitarian agency in Somalia, saves lives by providing food and nutrition assistance to people in crisis.

The United Nations World Food Programme delivers life-saving food and nutrition assistance to record numbers of people in Somalia, with over 4 million people a month receiving urgent humanitarian support to prevent famine in the face of the region’s worst drought in over 40 years.

