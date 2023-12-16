Somali military court hands two ISIS militants eight years in prison

Two Daesh/ISIS militants were sentenced to eight years in prison by a Somali military court for their involvement in terror activities in Mogadishu on Saturday.

It was announced by the chairperson of the court, Hassan Ali Nur Shute, that former al-Shabab militants Ahmed Ali Diriye and Abdiqani Adan Ali were now associated with ISIS.

The security forces captured Abdiqani on October 16th of this year while he was carrying two F1 bombs in his bag, which he intended to give to Ahmed Ali Diriye at the Alnur Mosque in Dabakayo Madow (Black Show) in Dharkenley village.

In addition to explosive materials found in Abdiqani’s house, ISIS/Daesh has claimed responsibility for several attacks in Somalia, including those in the mountainous Bari region.

The US levied sanctions against other terrorists and Daesh/ISIS in Somalia towards the end of last year, alleging that they were part of a “terrorist weapons trafficking network” in Eastern Africa.

Daesh/ISIS in Somalia was added to the US State Department’s list of Specially Designated Global Terrorists in 2018.

